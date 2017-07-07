JOBS
OVI checkpoints tonight, Saturday morning in Austintown


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 8:08 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, announced that two OVI checkpoints will be conducted tonight and early Saturday in the township.

The first checkpoint will be at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road (state Route 46) i from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The second checkpoint will be at 4477 Mahoning Ave. from 1 to 3 a.m. Saturday.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the task force will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

