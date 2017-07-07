LIBERTY — More than 1,000 people are without power after a tractor-trailer hit a utility pole and knocked down wires in the process.

Trumbull County 911 dispatch received reports of the accident, which happened at Green Acres Drive near Colonial and Northgate drives, just after 1 p.m. today.

The truck driver reportedly left the scene of the crash. More than 540 Liberty customers and more than 570 Girard customers lost power, according to the FirstEnergy website as of 1:45 p.m. The company says power should be restored to those customers by 4 p.m.

Crews are on the scene of the accident, which is under investigation.