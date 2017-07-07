JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

More than 1,000 customers without power after semi hits utility pole in Liberty


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 1:55 p.m.

LIBERTY — More than 1,000 people are without power after a tractor-trailer hit a utility pole and knocked down wires in the process.

Trumbull County 911 dispatch received reports of the accident, which happened at Green Acres Drive near Colonial and Northgate drives, just after 1 p.m. today.

The truck driver reportedly left the scene of the crash. More than 540 Liberty customers and more than 570 Girard customers lost power, according to the FirstEnergy website as of 1:45 p.m. The company says power should be restored to those customers by 4 p.m.

Crews are on the scene of the accident, which is under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes