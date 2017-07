BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, BILALAH GARNER 3/11/1990 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary



ALM, CALEB MICHAEL 8/27/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence

BARBERO, DOMINIC MICHAEL 7/15/1976 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Domestic Violence

BRUCE, DAKOTA CHANCE 7/18/1996 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Misuse of Credit Card

BUTLER THOMAS, DEMACHEL EUGENE CHRISTOPHER 7/31/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery

COLLA, CASEY ELIZABETH 6/3/1981 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



HALL, JUSTIN ANDREW 2/3/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Assault



HARTLEY, AARON R 7/31/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

JOHNSON, RANDY GENARD 9/5/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

JONES, MARVIN EARL 12/14/1955 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

KALASKY, JAMES FRANCIS 5/23/1949 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

KHAN, SALEEM M 1/9/1981 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

KULA, JAMES PATRICK 8/26/1964 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Inducing Panic

LAMP, ROBERT HARLEY 9/21/1988 SMITH POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

MANNA, TAYLOR MACKENZIE 12/30/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension



MULLINS, JEFFERY CRAIG 11/1/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Fugitive From Justice



PERRY, NICHOLAS J 2/8/1991 MILL CREEK METRO PARK POLICE Tampering w/ Evidence



PIXLEY, DWAYNE 2/20/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

RANDOLPH, HARRIETT DENISE 1/6/1967 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

RICE, NECHAL SHANTE 5/18/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension

ROWE, AUSTIN COLE-CLIFFORD 1/26/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

RUSSO, RYAN DANIEL 10/8/1980 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

SANDERS, JARVIS SHI-KING 4/7/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

SCOTT, PRISCILLA D 3/12/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer

SIMMONS, CHRISTOPHER DEVLIN 8/10/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

STOKES, MATTHEW JAMES 9/13/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

TRAVIS, ROBERT JOSEPH III 8/5/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Complicity

WALLER, DAMOND EMMANUEL 8/31/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



WHATLEY, LARITA 4/23/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Seatbelt - Operator



WILSON, BARBARA ANN 10/31/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

YOUNG, JAMES SCOTT 1/16/1965 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BAILEY, JERMAIN 4/25/1985 4/7/2017 TIME SERVED



BOLEN, ANDREW SCOTT 12/25/1967 6/26/2017 TIME SERVED



BONAMASE, ALEXIS 1/24/1989 5/9/2017 BONDED OUT



BOSTON, JAMES ALAN JR 8/29/1981 7/5/2017 BONDED OUT



CLARETT, ALFRED 10/25/1993 6/28/2017 TIME SERVED



FLETCHER, KEITH PHILLIP 2/9/1980 4/8/2017 BONDED OUT



HAYES, ROBERT A 5/30/1977 7/5/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



HUESTON, JAVIN ZION 10/10/1991 7/2/2017 EXTRADITION



KOMARA, RYAN J 4/29/1991 2/6/2017 TIME SERVED



MAY, PRESTON JOHN 3/17/1998 6/6/2017 TIME SERVED



MITCHELL, TEANISHA SHAIRE 11/1/1978 4/25/2017 EXTRADITION



MYNATT, DEONTA D 8/6/1989 3/22/2017 TIME SERVED



PAIGE, BRAYLON A 8/16/1998 6/29/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

PERKINS, CHRISTINA CLARICE 9/30/1993 7/7/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



PETKOSEK, RONALD II 5/25/1982 6/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RIOS, AARON C 1/10/1996 6/29/2017 BONDED OUT

ROJAS, JOSE LUIS 4/30/1964 6/7/2017 TIME SERVED



ROMAN, ISAEL III 4/11/1987 5/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

ROMEO, STEFANIE NMI 4/28/1982 6/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SCHLOSSER, BRIAN JAMES 11/7/1972 7/4/2017 BONDED OUT

SHURA, JOSEPH ANTHONY JR 8/15/1979 3/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ST CLAIR, MOLLY E 7/29/1983 7/7/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

STANTON, ANDREW DAVID 3/13/1989 5/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

STARKS, SHIRLEY A 1/7/1945 7/1/2017 BONDED OUT

STORES, HIRAM M 9/24/1953 6/13/2017 TIME SERVED

STOVER, KALEA M 5/6/1997 6/28/2017 BONDED OUT



TOVARNAK, ROBERT J 5/27/1968 7/5/2017 BONDED OUT

TUCHEK, TERA LYNN 6/13/1990 6/5/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

VIGLIOTTI, KELLY 12/4/1964 7/5/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMS, STAN JUNIOR 10/17/1963 6/29/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WRIGHT, ORTLEY J 11/19/1968 6/27/2017 TIME SERVED