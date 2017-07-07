CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona's heart, of all things, has kept him away from baseball.

Cleveland's passionate and driven manager underwent a procedure Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will prevent him from managing in the All-Star Game next week.

The 58-year-old Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate for several weeks. He had a cardiac ablation at the Cleveland Clinic, where he continues to recover after being admitted Tuesday.

He is resting comfortably and is expected to be discharged in a "day or two," the Indians said today. The plan is for him to resume managing after the All-Star break. Cleveland begins its unofficial second half of the season July 14 in Oakland to start a six-game trip.

Francona's condition had been weighing on the Indians for weeks, even affecting their play. But now that doctors have pinpointed his problem and he's been treated, those feelings have eased.