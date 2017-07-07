JOBS
Four sentenced in connection to Youngstown drug ring


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 11:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Four people who were indicted in November for being part of a drug ring that sold drugs in Youngstown were sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Edward Blackmon, 39, of Youngstown, received a four-year sentence to run concurrent to a federal probation violation he is serving; Telia Lawson, 39, was sentenced to three years in prison; Chris Simmons, 40, was sentenced to two years in prison; and Jose Suarez, 36, was sentenced to a year in prison.

A total of 20 people in the case were indicted, including two in California. Just one local defendant has a case pending while warrants have been issued for the two people in California.

