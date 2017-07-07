DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-month-old Dayton girl died in May from the synthetic drugs carfentanil and fentanyl.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says test results on Mari’onna Allen have shown the death was caused from acute intoxication by the powerful opioids. The coroner’s office says the child died May 3 at Dayton Children’s Medical Center. The crime lab had to wait for toxicology reports to confirm the cause of death.

Police haven’t said how the girl got the drugs.

Authorities say the child’s grandmother was found dead May 6 inside a hotel in the Dayton suburb of Riverside. The coroner’s office says it is awaiting toxicology results on her death.

Police say their investigation is continuing.