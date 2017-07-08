BOARDMAN

Construction is underway on the township’s new fire station at Market Street and Stadium Drive.

The long-planned station will replace the main fire station on U.S. Route 224 across from California Avenue.

Bricklayers are putting up walls at the site, and an underground retention system to manage storm water is being installed, said Fire Chief Mark Pitzer. Soon, a drill tower will be built.

Some delays in receiving building materials have pushed back the project’s time line a bit, but Pitzer said he expects it to be done no later than March.

He highlighted some of the other features planned for the building.

Read what those are in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.