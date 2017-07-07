JOBS
Boil alert in effect for parts of Hubbard and Masury


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

HUBBARD — A boil alert is in effect for parts of Hubbard and Masury.

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office issued the alert late Thursday. The alert applies to water customers on the following streets: Connely, Catharine, Madeline, Hubbard Thomas, Hubbard Sharon, McDowell, Richardson, Chestnut Ridge, Price, Stiver and Van Ness.

Until the alert is lifted, people should boil water for three to minutes before drinking it or using it for cooking.

