AUSTINTOWN — Police charged a man with inducing panic after a suspected overdose.

Police responded to a traffic accident early Thursday morning and found William Britton, 38, of Austintown, semi-conscious behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Paramedics administered Narcan to revive Britton. He refused to answer questions other than to tell police he used heroin.

Officers reportedly found no evidence of drug use in the vehicle.

Police issued a warrant for Britton's arrest on a charge of inducing panic. He previously was charged with inducing panic by Austintown police in May.