YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Attorney General's office filed a complaint today in Mahoning County Common Pleas court asking the court to enforce a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio finding and order for Youngstown Thermal.

The complaint seeks to enforce Youngstown Thermal's duty to provide heating and cooling services to downtown Youngstown customers.

Last week, PUCO issued a finding on the utility's financial struggle, which has left Youngstown Thermal unable to pay its utility bills and payroll.

In concern for customers of Youngstown Thermal, PUCO ordered that the attorney general seek appointment of a receiver for the local utility.

Youngstown Thermal CEO Carl Avers' attorneys and the attorney general's office were both in the courthouse today to discuss the next steps to put a receiver in place.

The civil case has been assigned to Judge Scott Krichbaum. A status hearing is set to take place Aug. 11.