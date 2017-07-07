YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci said what separates him from the three other Republicans seeking the party’s 2018 nomination for governor is they’re career politicians and for him the job would be all about public service.

“A career politician is a person who lives off their paycheck as a politician,” Renacci of Wadsworth, R-16th, told The Vindicator during an interview today. “I’ve never had to. I’m a career businessman.”

Renacci, who’s served in the U.S. House since January 2011, said he is frustrated with how government operates.

“Clearly Washington is broken; I see that now,” he said. “I’ve experienced it. It’s a place where career politicians make decisions that are in the best interest of re-election – on both sides of the aisle by the way – and it’s a frustrating place for a businessman.”

Renacci is considered a close ally of President Donald Trump and has several of the president’s former Ohio campaign staff members working on his gubernatorial campaign.

Trump and I “share the same principles that the biggest problem we have today is too many career politicians making decisions based on the next election rather than the next generation,” Renacci said.

For the complete story, read Saturday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com