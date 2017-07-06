JOBS
Youngstown board awards $912,093 contract to pave six city streets


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 1:29 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control today awarded a $912,093 contract to an Austintown company to pave six city streets.

Shelly & Sands beat out two other companies for the work. The city’s estimate for the job was about $940,000.

The resurfacing work will start in two to three weeks and take up to 60 days to complete, said Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works.

“The roads, which are well-traveled, are in poor condition,” Shasho said.

The state will cover 69 percent of the cost with the city paying the rest, he said.

The roads are: McCollum Road from Schenley Road to Belle Vista Avenue, and Bears Den Road from Industrial to McCollum roads, both on the West Side; Oak Street Extension from Lamar Avenue to Jacobs Road, and Early Road from Cornwall Street to East High Avenue, both on the East Side; Logan Avenue from Lauderdale to Wick avenues on the North Side; and Gibson Street from Dewey to Palmer avenues on the South Side.

