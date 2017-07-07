JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Police file 5 murder charges against Ga. mother


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 3:41 p.m.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in metro Atlanta have filed murder charges against a mother suspected of fatally stabbing four of her children and the children's father.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Isabel Martinez is being held without bond at the county jail. Authorities say Martinez faces five counts of malice murder along with five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

Police have said all four of the children were younger than 10 years old and were found dead early today at a home in Loganville where the family lived. A girl survived but was seriously injured.

Police said they received a 911 call from a woman who was speaking Spanish and was inside the house. They believe Martinez made that call.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes