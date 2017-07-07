LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in metro Atlanta have filed murder charges against a mother suspected of fatally stabbing four of her children and the children's father.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Isabel Martinez is being held without bond at the county jail. Authorities say Martinez faces five counts of malice murder along with five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

Police have said all four of the children were younger than 10 years old and were found dead early today at a home in Loganville where the family lived. A girl survived but was seriously injured.

Police said they received a 911 call from a woman who was speaking Spanish and was inside the house. They believe Martinez made that call.