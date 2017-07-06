WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming Croatia’s commitment to boosting energy security and diversification.

The White House said in a statement that the president’s meeting Thursday with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia reaffirmed their mutual interests in supporting “stability and security in the western Balkans.”

The White House also says that Trump “expressed support for timely completion of the Krk Island liquefied natural gas facility.”

Trump said Thursday during a major speech delivered in Warsaw that he wants to make sure Poland and its neighbors are “never again held hostage” to a single supplier of energy.

Russia is one of the largest suppliers of energy to the European Union. His comments come on the eve of his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Trump called on Russia to stop its destabilizing activities in Ukraine.

He’s also calling on Moscow to end its support for “hostile regimes.” Trump specifically called out Syria and Iran.

Trump instead urged Russia to join the “community of responsible nations” in its fight against common enemies and the defense of civilization.

Putin annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, which the U.S. does not recognize. Russia also supports separatist elements operating in Ukraine.

Trump included the message to Russia in a public address during a quick visit to Poland.