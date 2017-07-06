YOUNGSTOWN — Search warrants are being executed today at four locations in Boardman and Canfield – including the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich – as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the Ohio auditor’s office.

The office wouldn’t comment on the warrants “because the matter is an ongoing investigation.”

But sources said the warrants were executed as part of the investigation into the legality of more than $2 million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to three projects from the NYO Property Group, operated by developer Dominic J. Marchionda.

VIDEO: Reporter Kalea Hall live on scene at Bozanich’s residence

The warrants were executed at the following addresses:

• 7842 Walnut Street, Unit B, Boardman, Bozanich’s residence

• 3722 Starr Centre Drive, Suite A, Canfield, the law office of Steve Garea

• 3780 Fawn Drive, Canfield, Garea’s residence

• 4355 Devonshire Drive, Boardman, the residence of Panzy Eldridge, Bozanich’s girlfriend.

Participating in the executing of the warrants were representatives of the Ohio Auditor of State’s office, Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Mahoning County sheriff’s office.

On March 16, records were seized at NYO's downtown office and at Marchionda's Poland home.

At the time, a source with knowledge of the investigation said city officials were being investigated as part of the probe, but declined to disclose their names.

However, one city official considered to be under investigation was Bozanich. Shortly after that, Bozanich declined to comment to The Vindicator about whether he was being investigated.

Bozanich couldn't be reached today by The Vindicator to comment.

The Vindicator is at various scenes covering this story this morning. Here are the updates:

• A Mahoning County Sheriff's department vehicle is in the driveway of Eldridge's Boardman house on Devonshire Drive, a secluded neighborhood off of Glenwood Avenue full of large houses.

• Mahoning County Sheriff's department and the state auditor's are at the office of the Garea Law Firm, 3722 Starr Drive in Canfield as part of the investigation.

• County sheriff's department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are at the residence of Stephen Garea in Canfield. A criminal investigations unit truck is at the scene. Investigators have been at the residence since about 8:30 a.m.

• Officials have cleared the scene of what was believed to be Bozanich’s residence at 7842 Walnut St., Unit B, Boardman.