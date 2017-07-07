YOUNGSTOWN

A state probe into the legality of more than $2 million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to a prominent downtown developer led to search warrants being executed Thursday at four Boardman and Canfield locations, including the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich.

Led by the Ohio Auditor’s Office, the search warrants were conducted at:

Bozanich’s residence, where neighbors say his sister lives; the law office of Stephen Garea; Garea’s residence; the residence of Panzy Eldridge, Bozanich’s girlfriend, where it’s presumed the finance director lives.

The auditor’s office wouldn’t comment on the warrants because they deal with an ongoing investigation. But several sources said the warrants were executed as part of the investigation into the legality of more than $2 million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to three projects by the NYO Property Group, operated by developer Dominic J. Marchionda.

Even Mayor John A. McNally said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the search warrants were connected to the NYO investigation.

Participating in the execution of the warrants were representatives of the state auditor’s office, Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

McNally said he has no plans to take any disciplinary action against Bozanich.

“Anything that is being done as part of this investigation has to play itself out before I’d consider any sort of discipline,” he said. “At this point, there’s no reason for any disciplinary action.”

Investigators began their search of Garea’s office and residence about 9 a.m. Thursday, spending about three hours at the locations.

