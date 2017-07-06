YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man wanted on federal drug charges picked up additional charges Wednesday after corrections officers at the Mahoning County jail saw him try to stuff a plastic bag up his buttocks that had a large amount of crack and powder cocaine.

Jamal Finley, 39, faces a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as possession of marijuana and falsification.

Finley was a passenger in a car stopped about 4:35 p.m. at Market Street and Hylda Avenue for a improper turn driven by Pamela Miller, 55, of Butler, Pa.

Reports said Finley gave police a false Social Security number. When police found out his real identity they discovered he is wanted on drug trafficking warrants from West Virginia.

Miller was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges after police found a straw with cocaine residue and a crushed pill. She is also in the jail.

Reports said the bag Finley had in the jail also had marijuana inside.

The bag was found when Finley was changing out of his street clothes, reports said.