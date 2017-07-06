JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Man literally had drugs coming out of his you-know-where


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 9:29 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man wanted on federal drug charges picked up additional charges Wednesday after corrections officers at the Mahoning County jail saw him try to stuff a plastic bag up his buttocks that had a large amount of crack and powder cocaine.

Jamal Finley, 39, faces a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as possession of marijuana and falsification.

Finley was a passenger in a car stopped about 4:35 p.m. at Market Street and Hylda Avenue for a improper turn driven by Pamela Miller, 55, of Butler, Pa.

Reports said Finley gave police a false Social Security number. When police found out his real identity they discovered he is wanted on drug trafficking warrants from West Virginia.

Miller was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges after police found a straw with cocaine residue and a crushed pill. She is also in the jail.

Reports said the bag Finley had in the jail also had marijuana inside.

The bag was found when Finley was changing out of his street clothes, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes