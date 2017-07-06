COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio House has declined to call a vote to override Gov. John Kasich's veto protecting Medicaid expansion.

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said his chamber opted today to give time for the health care debate to progress in Washington before acting. He said the Republican-controlled chamber had the 60 votes it would have needed.

The Republican governor vetoed a budget provision Friday that ordered him to seek federal permission to suspend enrollment under the expansion beginning July 1, 2018, and to prevent those who drop out of the health care program from re-enrolling.

Rosenberger said the House has until December 2018 to act.

The Kasich administration had estimated that 500,000 low-income Ohioans would lose health coverage within 18 months of a Medicaid freeze.

“It would have been unconscionable to pull the rug out from under the working people who have just gained Medicaid health care coverage and struggle with daily pain and financial stress,” said state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th. “I am glad that the Legislature pressed pause on a straight-Medicaid freeze, but I remain concerned that we’re creating barriers to affordable health care access for working people in Ohio.”