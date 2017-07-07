CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks board members gave Executive Director Aaron Young mostly positive evaluations of his job performance in 2016.

Board members Germaine Bennett, Lee Frey and Tom Shipka recently completed evaluations of Young’s work last year. Board members Thomas Frost and John Ragan did not submit evaluations; Frost was not on the board in 2016.

The evaluation forms asked reviewers to score Young on his leadership, organizational knowledge, judgement, decision making, accountability, initiative and creativity, customer service/customer focus, internal communication, integrity, teamwork, planning and organizing, directing and controlling, quality of work, quantity of work, safety, attendance, and development plans.

One of the areas on which Young received top marks is planning, with Bennett noting that he “goes through great lengths in planning” and Shipka writing that Young “sets goals and works efficiently through them.”

Bennett, Frey and Shipka all gave Young high scores on his internal communications with staff.

They also rated him highly for his initiative and creativity.

One area in which they all agreed Young could improve is customer service.

