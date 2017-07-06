JOBS
Man claims he was shot as he went to pick up his date


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 9:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 22-year-old Thorn Street man told police he was shot in the back about 9 p.m. Wednesday when he went to pick up a woman he knew only from Facebook.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where the victim told them he was driving to pick the woman up when he heard several gunshots and felt a pain in his back.

His stepfather drove him to the hospital after he returned home, reports said.

