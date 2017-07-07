YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted xx people including Isaiah Ward, 25, Westchester Drive, Austintown, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business.

On May. 13, reports say Ward was a passenger in a car pulled over about 5:55 p.m. at West Glenaven Avenue and Market Street for an improper turn. While police were checking the driver's information, Ward bolted out a side door and ran away. He was caught in a nearby yard after he slipped.

Reports said Ward had a large bag of cocaine and two smaller bags of cocaine, $1,148 in cash and two phones. Reports said when Ward was taken to the Mahoning County jail, one of the phones never stopped ringing.

The grand jury also indicted Rhonda M. Hardy, 26, Hudson Avenue, on robbery and falsification.

On Jun. 7, reports say Hardy was charged with robbery and obstructing official business after a worker for Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave., reported a woman intending to rob the store claimed to have a gun in her backpack, then said she was forced to commit the crime or her boyfriend across the street would harm her and her children. No weapons were found in the backpack, however, a report showed.

The grand jury also indicted Gregory Direnzo, 30. Deavitt Avenue, on robbery and vandalism.

Others indicted include:

Shaunte Williams, 41, Sherwood Avenue, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig J. Stevens, 36, East Judson Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Rose Geisler, 31, South Hubbard Road, Lowellville, forgery.

Craig Wilfong, 31, Main Street, Girard, possession of heroin.

Tina Jarrette, 50, Wood Street and Christopher White, 43, East Judson Avenue, burglary and safecracking.

Nicole L. Pietrangeli, 47, Whispering Pines Drive, Canfield, robbery.

Malik Clay, 20, South Portland Avenue, possession of cocaine, five counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

Mark Lilly, 27, Fairlawn Drive, Hubbard, possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Raeshawna Underwood, 36, Bouquet Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Milton Glenn, 39, Idlewood Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albert E. Powell III, 50, 5th Street, Bessemer, Pa., identity fraud, misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property.

Kalyn Darnell Sly, 22, Shields Road, Boardman, possession of cocaine.

Alexis N. Wilson, 23, Ascot Court, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of OVI.

Christin M. Nartin, 29, West Dewey Avenue, direct presentment, two counts of illegal use of food stamps or WIC benefits.