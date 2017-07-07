YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified Leon Jamal Hobbs, 28, of Youngstown, as the person who died in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the Himrod Avenue Expressway.

A news release said Hobbs died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the city police department and the coroner’s office. Toxicology results are pending, the release said.