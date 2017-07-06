JOBS
Mahoning commissioners to replace JJC lighting


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 11:27 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Commissioners voted to enter into a $305,488 contract to replace lighting in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

Gardiner Service Co. will complete the work.

The current lighting is original to the building, and manufacturers are phasing out the light bulbs that fit the fixtures.

Jim Fortunato, head of the county's purchasing department, said the project piggybacks off the existing lighting replacement project at the Mahoning County Justice Center so the county can get cheaper rates on LED lighting.

The new lighting system will save the county $50,000 per year in reduced energy costs at the juvenile justice center, Fortunato said.

