YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners agreed to spend $350,000 more on the county courthouse restoration project.

The bulk of the new spending will restore two light wells in the courthouse, which extend from the roof top of the building to the second floor to let in natural light.

Murphy Contracting Co. of Youngstown will replace wooden-framed windows that have rotted and mortar in the brick walls that line the light wells. The roofing at the bottom of the wells also needs to be replaced.

Jim Fortunato, head of the county’s purchasing department, said Thursday the improvements were not initially part of the upper courthouse restoration, but they will ensure no one needs to go onto the roof of the courthouse to do additional work once the restoration is complete.

Also, the commissioners approved a $305,488 agreement with Gardiner Service Co. of Solon to replace the lighting at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on East Scott Street.

