Intentional crash kills 19-year-old on Warner Road


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 11:13 p.m.

JOHNSTON

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post is investigating what it calls an intentional fatal crash in which a vehicle traveling north on Warner Road at a high rate of speed drove through a stop sign at Bradley-Brownlee Road.

Killed was Tristan T. Thompson, 19. The OSHP report does not include his address.

The crash occurred at about 5:23 p.m. when Thompson drove through the stop sign and went off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and tree and utility pole, overturning his vehicle and ejecting him.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt. Warner Road will remain closed at Bradley-Brownlee until repairs can be made to the utility pole, the OSHP said.

