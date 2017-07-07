YOUNGSTOWN

With numerous events this weekend downtown and at Youngstown State University – attracting thousands of people with some main roads either closed or restricted to vehicular traffic – finding parking could prove to be a bit challenging.

But event coordinators and city officials are trying to ease the potential parking problems people may find coming to various festivals and other special events.

After 4 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Monday, all on-street parking in the downtown area is free, said Michael McGiffin, the city’s director of downtown events and citywide special projects.

Also, city-owned surface lots on Commerce Street and the Water Department lot off of West Federal Street will be free during the same time, he said.

Other downtown lots are privately owned with some charging during the weekend and others not.

