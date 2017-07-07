JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Here's the parking situation downtown for this busy weekend


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

With numerous events this weekend downtown and at Youngstown State University – attracting thousands of people with some main roads either closed or restricted to vehicular traffic – finding parking could prove to be a bit challenging.

But event coordinators and city officials are trying to ease the potential parking problems people may find coming to various festivals and other special events.

After 4 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Monday, all on-street parking in the downtown area is free, said Michael McGiffin, the city’s director of downtown events and citywide special projects.

Also, city-owned surface lots on Commerce Street and the Water Department lot off of West Federal Street will be free during the same time, he said.

Other downtown lots are privately owned with some charging during the weekend and others not.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes