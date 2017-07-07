YOUNGSTOWN

Justin Hall said no one else is to blame for the punch he threw in November that gave a man a brain injury.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum agreed, sentencing him to 18 months in prison Thursday.

Last week, Hall was to receive six months in the Mahoning County jail, but after Bernie Belfrage, 67, told the judge in common pleas court how much the punch has affected his life, Judge Krichbaum said he could not abide by that sentencing recommendation because he thought the penalty was too lenient and he was not sure it was appropriate.

He offered Hall the chance to withdraw his plea and start all over with the original charge, felonious assault, which carries an eight-year prison term, or aggravated assault, which carries a maximum term of 18 months.

Hall, 29, of McDonald, chose to keep his plea and the hearing was prepared for a week so his attorney, Robert Root, could have time to argue for his client.

Belfrage was a bouncer at Club 76 in Austintown. Police said a fight broke out at the bar and Hall punched Belfrage, who was not involved in the fight, and he fell back and hit his head on the floor.

Belfrage suffered from a serious brain injury and told the judge last week the injury has robbed him of the things he used to do.

Belfrage did not speak Thursday, but Root and Hall both did.

Root told the judge his client has no prior criminal record, was a youth sports coach, has two children, is married, and has had the same job for about eight years.

