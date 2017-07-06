JOBS
Girl, 14, in Ohio home killed by stray bullet fired outside


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 12:59 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl sitting inside her Ohio home was killed by a stray bullet fired from outside.

The teen has been identified as Mackenna Kronenberger. Police say the Dayton girl was killed Wednesday when two feuding groups fired bullets outside her home.

Lt. Gregg Gaby told the Dayton Daily News that two 18-year-old men are in custody. He says they are longtime friends who had sided with rival groups.

Gaby called Mackenna an "innocent bystander."

Police say one of the men is expected to be charged with murder and the other with tampering with evidence and having a weapon while on probation.

Mackenna would have been a sophomore at Carroll High School in Dayton in the fall.

