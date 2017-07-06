YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Commissioners voted to spend an additional $350,000 for the Mahoning County Courthouse restoration, primarily to restore two light wells.

The wells extend from the top of the building down to the second floor to bring natural light into the building.

Murphy Contracting Company will replace original wooden windows that have rotted and replace the mortar in the brick walls. The roofing at the bottom of the light wells also needs to be replaced.

Jim Fortunato, who oversees the county's purchasing, said the improvements were not initially part of the upper courthouse restoration, but they will ensure no one needs to go onto the roof of the courthouse to do additional work once the upper restoration is complete.