JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Chaney, East freshmen getting set for high school success at Thiel College


Published: Thu, July 6, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A new bridge program will send incoming Chaney and East High ninth-graders to Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., this month.

The program, Bridge to High School to Success Camp, aims to give incoming freshmen the skills and tools they need to succeed during their high-school careers.

“It is designed to help ease the transition to high school,” said Roshay Huff, school district chief deputy of transformation. “We hope to foster some early relationships with the students. The big thing is building relationships that help minimize a lot of problems down the road.”

Eboni Williams, Chaney administrator, said the gap between eighth grade and ninth grade is a big one, where students sometimes get lost in the mix.

“We want them to come out of the gate running,” she said. “This gives us a chance to keep [students] school-minded while giving students an extra level of support.”

Read more about the program in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes