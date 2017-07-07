YOUNGSTOWN

A new bridge program will send incoming Chaney and East High ninth-graders to Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., this month.

The program, Bridge to High School to Success Camp, aims to give incoming freshmen the skills and tools they need to succeed during their high-school careers.

“It is designed to help ease the transition to high school,” said Roshay Huff, school district chief deputy of transformation. “We hope to foster some early relationships with the students. The big thing is building relationships that help minimize a lot of problems down the road.”

Eboni Williams, Chaney administrator, said the gap between eighth grade and ninth grade is a big one, where students sometimes get lost in the mix.

“We want them to come out of the gate running,” she said. “This gives us a chance to keep [students] school-minded while giving students an extra level of support.”

