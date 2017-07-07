AUSTINTOWN

Anthony “Tony” M. Frabbiele is happy to call the Youngstown area home now.

Frabbiele has officially been at Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course for three weeks as the new general manager of the racino.

The third-generation gaming industry employee made it is his goal to become a manager of property such as the Austintown racino.

“I was born and raised in Las Vegas,” he said. “I started as a valet attendee.”

Frabbiele worked his way up in the industry. He received a degree in finance and marketing from Penn State University along the way.

“I got into the business and fell in love with it,” he said. “I knew what I wanted to be before I finished school.”

From 2006-2015, Frabbiele worked in a variety of roles in the Atlantic City, N.J., market.

Frabbiele most recently served as vice president and general manager for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, La. Gaming.

Leisure Properties Inc. is a real-estate investment trust that was spun off Penn National Gaming Inc., the operator of the Austintown racino.

“I think I have a unique skill set from working in large markets,” Frabbiele said. “From a gaming perspective, we [the Austintown racino] are humming right along.”

