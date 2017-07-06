BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on South Avenue near Maple Avenue about 4 a.m. today.

The vehicle's passenger, Nicole Cruse, 45, of Ash Street, was arrested for drug abuse and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police reportedly found suspected crack cocaine and two crack pipes that they believe belonged to her.

After purportedly finding a crack pipe in Cruse's wallet and a container with white powder in her purse, Cruse was taken to the police station for processing.

After she got out of the police cruiser, an officer reportedly found suspected cocaine in the backseat.

Cruse initially denied it belonged to her, but then reportedly admitted it was crack cocaine and that she had thrown it into the floor of the police cruiser. At that point she also admitted she had another crack pipe concealed near her genital area, according to the report.

Cruse told police she and the man she was with had purchased the drugs on Youngstown's South Side and had planned to smoke together.

She is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday for arraignment.