WARREN — Trumbull County Children Services will become the first child-welfare agency in Ohio to provide training Thursday to its case workers in the use of the opiate reversal drug naloxone.

“Our case workers are first-responders for Trumbull County’s children. We work closely enough with our families that the possibility of witnessing and overdose or arriving on the scene of an overdose is incredibly likely,” the agency’s director, Tim Schaffner, said in a news release.