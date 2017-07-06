JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Training in naloxone use set Thursday in Warren


Published: Wed, July 5, 2017 @ 8:55 p.m.

WARREN — Trumbull County Children Services will become the first child-welfare agency in Ohio to provide training Thursday to its case workers in the use of the opiate reversal drug naloxone.

“Our case workers are first-responders for Trumbull County’s children. We work closely enough with our families that the possibility of witnessing and overdose or arriving on the scene of an overdose is incredibly likely,” the agency’s director, Tim Schaffner, said in a news release.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes