BOARDMAN — A Pennsylvania man is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault for purportedly hitting a woman with a vehicle.

Charged is Ramon Campbell, 39, of Aliquippa.

Township police were called to the corner of Market Street and Charles Avenue Friday for a report that a man, later identified as Campbell, had hit someone with a vehicle and was walking down Market Street.

According to a police report, two witnesses told police that they were traveling northbound on Market when they saw a vehicle drive off the roadway into the grass and strike a woman, "knocking her off her feet and throwing her approximately 10 feet away."

The witnesses said they then saw Campbell get out of the vehicle, grab the woman and drag her back into the vehicle, then leave the scene.

Both the woman and Campbell denied that version of events.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday for arraignment.