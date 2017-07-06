YOUNGSTOWN

CEO Krish Mohip said his focus remains on improving Youngstown City Schools – not strengthening old business ties.

During last week’s Youngstown school board finance committee meeting, chairman Dario Hunter criticized the district’s involvement with Atlantic Research Partners, a firm Mohip hired to do a principal search for $12,500.

Mohip also hired ARP during his time with Chicago Public Schools.

But Mohip said in a statement issued by the district, “My involvement with ARP does not extend beyond the professional realm.My interest in this organization is based solely on its ability to support educational leaders in advancing student outcomes by providing expertise and a unique vantage point in assisting some of the country’s most challenged schools.”

Brenda Kimble, board president, questions why contract services with a company when so many questions were bound to follow.

“Why would you even take a chance?” she asked. “Why not pick a company from Ohio?”

Mohip stands by his decision, but added, “I continue to be disappointed in their effort to distract from the progress our teachers and students have made. This attack on my character is among many that I have endured from this board of education from the outset of my employment. That said, I remain dedicated to my life’s work as an educator and focused on our Youngstown kids. I refuse to allow misrepresentations, wild accusations and unsubstantiated pronouncements to impede my mission to move this district forward.”

