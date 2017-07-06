YOUNGSTOWN — A man arrested on his eighth charge of operating a vehicle impaired was arraigned today in municipal court.

Judge Robert Milich set bond at $20,000 for Brian Schlosser, 44, and also ordered house arrest should he be able to post bond.

Schlosser was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Monday at Powers Way and Belden Avenue on the South Side after police pulled him over for making two illegal turns.

Schlosser has previous OVI convictions in 1994, 1996, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012, said Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson.

Because he has six prior OVI convictions within a 20-year period, the charge he was arraigned on is a felony.