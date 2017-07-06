YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Lou D’Apolito told a man appearing before him Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to plead guilty to charges he was breaking into homes and cooking and showering in them before taking whatever he could grab that he wants to know why he left the homes in such a mess.

The judge told Jacob Merchant, 33, he hopes a presentence investigation done before Merchant’s Aug. 16 sentencing can shed light on the matter, but the judge added he also wants to hear from Merchant himself.

That, however, proved to be difficult at times Wednesday because Merchant has a severe abscessed tooth that makes it difficult for him to speak.

“When we get to the sentencing, I want to find out why you did all this stuff,” Judge D’Apolito said.

“To get high,” Merchant answered.

Prosecutors are recommending a four-year sentence.

Police arrested Merchant on Jan. 28 and he pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and two counts of breaking and entering for the series of break-ins on the South Side in January.

