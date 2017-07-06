YOUNGSTOWN

Former Campbell Mayor George Krinos was sentenced to 57 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution to those he defrauded.

Judge Dan Aaron Polster in federal court in Cleveland issued the punishment Wednesday afternoon.

Krinos, 39, of Boardman, served as mayor of Campbell from December 2009 to January 2011, when he resigned.

In January, Krinos pleaded guilty to a count of securities fraud and a count of willful failure to collect or pay tax after defrauding more than 10 investors out of nearly $1.2 million between 2011 and 2014.

Krinos received 57 months for each count, but the sentences run concurrently. He must turn himself over to the U.S. Marshals Service on Sept. 15.

The sentence also includes three years of supervised release and a $200 special assessment.

Jeffrey Lazarus, the federal public defender who represented Krinos, said the sentence was agreed to in the plea deal.

“We’re pleased with the sentence,” he said. “This is what we expected.”

He added that Krinos hopes any co-conspirators who were involved in the case also would be brought to justice.

Lew Jackson, Campbell’s city administrator who filled the same role during Krinos’ term, said he felt like he served a year and a half by himself.

“He was a young 33-year-old gentleman who was very smart,” Jackson said. “He just didn’t really make good decisions.”

