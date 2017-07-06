YOUNGSTOWN

The St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall is still closed, but the Diocese of Youngstown intends to continue to feed the hungry.

“[Officials] are looking at all options to ensure the food program, as well as the other ministries provided by St. Vincent, will be intact,” said Monsignor John Zuraw, chancellor for the diocese.

However, Monsignor Zuraw would not discuss the options being considered to feed the hungry several days after the hall was closed.

The dining hall, at 208 W. Front St., was closed after an inspection by the Mahoning County Building Inspection Department found the facility is unsafe. A safety inspection found a collapsed ceiling above a second-floor office, rotting floor under compartment sinks on the first floor and rotting floor-joist tails in the basement of the building.

An employee complaint led to the safety hazard inspection June 23.

The building was constructed in 1945 and remodeled in 1974. The society took ownership of the building in 1984, according to the county auditor’s website.

Last Friday was the last day meals were served inside the hall.

“They’ve got in touch with contractors, and they are waiting for the contractors to come in,” said Wayne Murray, dining hall manager.

The cost to repair the problems at the dining hall is still unknown.

“Donations are still greatly appreciated for support as far as repairs,” Murray said. “We are definitely going to need help.”

