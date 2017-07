CANFIELD — Canfield City Council president Don Dragish, Jr. announced his candidacy for mayor of Canfield during the city’s Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Dragish was named council president in 2015.

Dragish aims to fill the seat current mayor Bernard Kosar, Sr. will vacate at the end of his term. Kosar will not run again. Canfield resident Richard Duffett has also announced his candidacy.