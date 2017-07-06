JOBS
Boardman pizza business gets robbed of $300


Published: Wed, July 5, 2017 @ 1:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a break-in at a U.S. Route 224 business.

According to a police report, police were dispatched to Papa John's located at 1307 Boardman-Poland Road early Monday morning after an alarm went off there.

Police found that the glass front door had been smashed, and that two cash register drawers had been pulled out.

About $300 was taken, according to the report.

Nothing else was reported missing.

