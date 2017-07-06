YOUNGSTOWN — A group of animal-rights activists will rally outside city hall at 4:30 p.m. today to help raise awareness of the plight of chained-up dogs in Youngstown.

The city has had an anti-tethering law since February 2015.

But Jason Cooke, a local animal-rights activist, says the law can’t be properly enforced because it doesn’t require a seizure of dogs if an owner violates the ordinance. He also said some people don’t comply with the law.