JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Animal-rights activists have protest today outside Youngstown City Hall


Published: Wed, July 5, 2017 @ 2:02 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A group of animal-rights activists will rally outside city hall at 4:30 p.m. today to help raise awareness of the plight of chained-up dogs in Youngstown.

The city has had an anti-tethering law since February 2015.

But Jason Cooke, a local animal-rights activist, says the law can’t be properly enforced because it doesn’t require a seizure of dogs if an owner violates the ordinance. He also said some people don’t comply with the law.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes