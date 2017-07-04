Staff report

VIENNA

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that alcohol was a factor in an accident on state Route 82 earlier today.

A man was cited after the incident that Vienna police responded to shortly before 2:30 p.m. The accident occurred west of Niles-Vienna Road.

A driver reportedly clipped another vehicle, then crashed his vehicle and attempted to flee from police, OSHP reported. His name has not yet been released.

No major injuries were reported.