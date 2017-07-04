Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A fire at a South Avenue day care center early Tuesday morning has been ruled an arson.

Youngstown Fire Department workers were called out to Nana’s Nest Child Care Center, 2113 South Ave., about 6:45 a.m., according to department officials. The call came in because an alarm was activated, then firefighters discovered smoke when they arrived.

The department’s arson investigator ruled the fire an arson.

No one was injured in the fire