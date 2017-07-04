Staff report

BROOKFIELD

Several environmental groups, including Youngstown-based Frackfree America National Coalition, today released an open letter urging officials to revoke injection-well drilling permits for a site in Brookfield.

Frackfree, along with Buckeye Environmental Coalition and the Center for Health, Environment and Justice sent the letter to Gov. John Kasich, the head of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Highland Field Services, the company planning to drill the wells.

The letter, citing concerns about the potential for earthquakes caused by fracking, urged officials to revoke permits that ODNR issued June 21. The groups also requested a public meeting in Brookfield.