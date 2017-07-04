JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Environmental groups to Ohio: Revoke permits for injection wells in Trumbull County


Published: Tue, July 4, 2017 @ 5:54 p.m.

Staff report

BROOKFIELD

Several environmental groups, including Youngstown-based Frackfree America National Coalition, today released an open letter urging officials to revoke injection-well drilling permits for a site in Brookfield.

Frackfree, along with Buckeye Environmental Coalition and the Center for Health, Environment and Justice sent the letter to Gov. John Kasich, the head of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Highland Field Services, the company planning to drill the wells.

The letter, citing concerns about the potential for earthquakes caused by fracking, urged officials to revoke permits that ODNR issued June 21. The groups also requested a public meeting in Brookfield.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes