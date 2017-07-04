Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A conservative group wants Ohio lawmakers to let stand Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a proposal to increase taxes on health insurers that would have sent money to counties and regional bus services.

State lawmakers proposed the idea to offset lost revenue from a sales tax being discontinued by the federal government on Medicaid-managed care organizations. Kasich administration officials say he vetoed the $207 million tax increase proposal because it would’ve risked losing a bigger chunk of money and created a $615 million loss for Medicaid.

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist wrote Tuesday for his Washington-based Americans for Tax Reform urging legislators to reject any efforts to override the veto on raising health insurer taxes. He says asking Washington for a tax hike “is not a good look for Ohio.”