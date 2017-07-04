YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said onlookers are suspected of taking a gun and a bag of suspected drugs Sunday that were thrown from the passenger’s side of a car that was fleeing police on the South Side.

Keith Jones, 32, of Market Street, was arraigned today in municipal court on charges of tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

The driver, Jermaine Beverly, 27, also of Market Street, also was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding and driving under suspension.

Jones remains in the Mahoning County jail pending a preliminary hearing next Monday. Beverly was taken to the jail shortly after he was arrested and booked, but he was released later in the evening, according to jail records.

