WARREN — City police took eight people into custody after a drug raid today.

The police department's Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of Vermont Avenue Northwest.

Officers booked Eric Dotson, Jr., 27, the home’s owner; Corey Yates, 25, and Darrelle Williams, 26, into the Trumbull County jail on charges of cocaine trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking and heroin trafficking.

While they were searching the home, police said multiple people showed up at the house to buy drugs. Officers arrested five more people on outstanding warrants out of various law-enforcement agencies. They are John Welch, 41, wanted for a probation violation; Kelly Szuch, 36, wanted for drug possession; Bernard Richardson, 34, wanted for theft; Kelly Cottrill, 36, wanted for drug possession; and Gregory Yeakel, 42, wanted for unpaid court costs.

Inside the home, police reported finding suspected crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine. There were also syringes, digital scales, packaging materials, two loaded handguns and about $9,500 in cash.