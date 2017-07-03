YOUNGSTOWN — An act of vandalism will result in an estimated $36,000 in damage in two Youngstown City Schools.

District spokeswoman Denise Dick said this past weekend 40 windows were damaged at Programs of Promise at Wilson and Taft Elementary – 32 at Wilson and eight at Taft.

She said the windows weren’t shattered all the way through so they don’t need boarded up, but they do need to be replaced.

There will be an investigation into the matter.