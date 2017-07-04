AUSTINTOWN — A man with three active warrants fled from police custody twice over the course of a day and is still on the run.

Austintown police received a call Saturday from a business owner informing them that Jeremy Adams, 33 of Newton Falls, was spotted at a cash-for-gold business on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. Responding officers found Adams had three outstanding warrants for his arrest for theft, parole violation and assaulting a police officer from Lordstown, Trumbull County and the city of Niles.

Adams was inside the store with his girlfriend and saw one of the officers entering the store. According to a police report, he attempted to leave, but was stopped and asked for identification by the officer.

When the officer attempted to grab him, Adams slipped away and fled toward the nearby woods.

While darting through the woods, Adams managed to lose the first officer but was spotted by another officer.

The second officer caught up to Adams, who still attempted to flee, but was stopped when the officer used a stun device him.

After Adams was arrested, he was treated for minor injuries from the chase and complained he had broken the tip of a hypodermic needle off in his arm the night before. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, Adams’ clothes were returned to him by an attending nurse. After getting dressed, he fled the hospital, escaping to a nearby gas station. A Humility of Mary police officer searching for Adams attempted to arrest him. According to a report, Adams threw a drink at the officer and once again fled on foot.

